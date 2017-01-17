Man Injured In North Nashville Shooting

7:47 AM, Jan 17, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was injured in a late-night shooting in North Nashville.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday along 14th Avenue North.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said the victim was walking down the road when someone shot him in the arm and took off.

The man's injuries were not life-threatening.

However, he told police he doesn't know who shot him.  

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top