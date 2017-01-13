Man Injured In Possible Shootout At Apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was injured after shots were fired at a Nashville-area apartment complex.  

The incident was reported around 9:30 Friday morning at the Tony Sudekum apartments at 136 Charles E. Davis Boulevard.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said a man was possibly caught in the crossfire of a shootout.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and taken to an area hospital, but was expected to be okay. 

officers were working to find the suspects who were said to be in a black jeep or trailblazer.

 

