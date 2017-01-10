Man Killed In Crash On I-65 In Goodlettsville

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. - The man who died in a crash on Interstate 65 in Goodlettsville has been identified.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said Harold Graves, Jr. was driving a pickup truck and lost control near the Rivergate Parkway exit.

The 41-year-old crossed multiple lanes of traffic, struck a greyhound bus, and jumped a guardrail.

Graves was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No one on the bus was hurt.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation.