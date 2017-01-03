Man Mugged, Stabbed By Teens In Nashville

Clear
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was mugged and stabbed overnight by two teenagers in Nashville.
The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday along North 8th Street.
The victim told Metro Nashville Police officers that he was walking back to his apartment when the two teens approached him and demanded money.
At one point, one of them stabbed him in the leg and stole his wallet. The victim was able to make it home and called 911. Police said he's going to be okay.
Officers canvassed the neighborhood, but so far do not have any suspects.
Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.
