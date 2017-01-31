Man Seriously Injured In Bus Station Shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police officers respond to shooting in downtown Nashville.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. at the Music City Central bus station.

MTA personnel witnessed the shooting that happened near the upper level of the station. They then reported it to police.

Officials said a 20-year-old male shot was shot and rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center serious injuries. He suffered a gun shot wound to his chest.

Nashville MTA has closed the upper level of Music City Central. All buses were rerouted to operate out of the lower bays of Music City Central along 4th Avenue until further notice while detectives investigated.