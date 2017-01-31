Man Seriously Injured In Bus Station Shooting

Current
Clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 61°
LO: 41°
HI: 59°
LO: 38°
HI: 45°
LO: 32°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police officers respond to shooting in downtown Nashville.
The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. at the Music City Central bus station.
MTA personnel witnessed the shooting that happened near the upper level of the station. They then reported it to police.
Officials said a 20-year-old male shot was shot and rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center serious injuries. He suffered a gun shot wound to his chest.
Nashville MTA has closed the upper level of Music City Central. All buses were rerouted to operate out of the lower bays of Music City Central along 4th Avenue until further notice while detectives investigated.
Metro Nashville Police officers respond to shooting in downtown Nashville.
Trump has reportedly tapped Dana Boente for the role.
A man was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville.
Republican Gov. Bill Haslam gave his annual State of the State address to a joint convention of the Tennessee General Assembly on Monday.
New developments have been made in the Holly Bobo murder case.
Instead of learning English, a class of immigrants and refugees in Nashville learned as much as they could about President Donald Trump's…
The acting Attorney General Sally Yates has told Justice Department lawyers not to make legal arguments defending President Donald…
The Hopkinsville Fire Department has taken a unique approach to equip every single home in the city with a working smoke detector.