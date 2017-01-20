Man Shot During Attempted Robbery Near Nissan Stadium

Clear
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person was shot during an attempted robbery at a gas station near Nissan Stadium.
The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. Friday at an Exxon Tigermart on Shelby Avenue.
Officials with Metro Nashville Police said the victim claims three men tried to rob him in the parking lot. They were driving a brown Ford Explorer.
The victim was shot once in the leg, but the injury is not considered to be life-threatening.
No one else was injured. However, one of the store's windows was damaged by a projectile.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.
