Man Shot During Attempted Robbery Near Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person was shot during an attempted robbery at a gas station near Nissan Stadium.

The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. Friday at an Exxon Tigermart on Shelby Avenue.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said the victim claims three men tried to rob him in the parking lot. They were driving a brown Ford Explorer.

The victim was shot once in the leg, but the injury is not considered to be life-threatening.

No one else was injured. However, one of the store's windows was damaged by a projectile.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.