Man Shot Multiple Times During Attempted Robbery In South Nashville

A man was shot multiple times during a robbery attempt in south Nashville.

Officers from the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to the scene on Massman Drive near Nashville International Airport Monday around 1:15 a.m.

Investigators said the victim was sitting in his car when the attempted robbery and shooting happened. Police were searching for clues into exactly what happened.

There were at least four bullet holes in the car.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police said there was no description of the suspect or suspects. Officers were reviewing surveillance video to identify vehicles coming and going out of the area.

The man was the eighth person shot in the Nashville area since Saturday morning in seven separate shootings.

No arrests have been made in any of the investigations.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings has been asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME (615-742-7463).