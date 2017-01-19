Man Shot Twice In Antioch With Family Inside Car

ANTIOCH, Tenn. - A man was taken to an area hospital after he was shot twice as he was pulling up to a home in Antioch. His family was also in the car at the time.

The incident was reported shortly before midnight Wednesday on Bishopsgate Road.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said the family had just pulled up to a home when he was shot. They had apparently been followed by a gunman who got out of a car and fired at the man.

Man was shot twice but will survive. All 3 kids are OK. Their mother (victim's significant other) was also inside the car. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/nIFdJQwqdp — Dan Kennedy (@NC5_DanKennedy) January 19, 2017

His family was also in the car, including three children between the ages of 8-15.

The victim then drove a couple blocks away to Woburn Way for help. Police arrived and took him to an area hospital, where he's expected to be okay.

Police said a motive in the shooting is not yet known.

The gunman's car was described as a silver or gold four-door sedan with tinted windows and a moon roof.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.