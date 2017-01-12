Man Uses Uber As Get Away Car After Break In

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An Uber driver unknowingly turned into a getaway driver, after a burglar broke into a restaurant and stole beer.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. Thursday.

According to Metro Nashville Police, Cole Ranney cut a hole in the plastic window coverings of the restaurant across the street from Bridgestone Arena to get inside then poured himself three beers.

He stayed inside for about an hour while leaving the beer tap running the entire time.

Police said Ranney eventually called for an Uber and left.

The car was stopped on Hermitage Avenue. When police pulled the vehicle over. Ranney head butted an officer during the arrest.

As for the Uber driver, he was released since he had nothing to do with the crime.