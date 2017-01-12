Man Uses Uber As Get Away Car After Break In

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An Uber driver unknowingly turned into a getaway driver, after a burglar broke into a restaurant and stole beer.
It happened around 3:45 a.m. Thursday.
According to Metro Nashville Police, Cole Ranney cut a hole in the plastic window coverings of the restaurant across the street from Bridgestone Arena to get inside then poured himself three beers.
He stayed inside for about an hour while leaving the beer tap running the entire time.
Police said Ranney eventually called for an Uber and left.
The car was stopped on Hermitage Avenue. When police pulled the vehicle over. Ranney head butted an officer during the arrest.
As for the Uber driver, he was released since he had nothing to do with the crime.
After compiling crime data for 2016, police with the Metro Nashville Police East Precinct have found that there was a 7.5% drop in crime from…
A bill introduced at the Tennessee statehouse would require the phrase 'In God We Trust" appear on all Tennessee license plates.
Police have arrested a fugitive wanted in the death of his girlfriend.
With time to re-group, there's time to improve. And TDOT snow plow drivers want to respond faster during the next storm.
Brentwood Police officials have equipped their officers with tasers.
A man wanted in a murder at La Parranda night club has been taken into custody in Mississippi.
In a surprise press conference Thursday, President Barack Obama awarded Vice President Joe Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Six children are missing and presumed dead after a fire consumed a home in Baltimore early Thursday, authorities said.