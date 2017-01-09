Many Backroads Still Icy After Snow

Current
ROCKVALE, Tenn. - Many roads across Middle Tennessee remained icy Monday morning, more than 48 hours after snow stopped falling across the area.
As a result, many school systems announced closures for Monday.
Two rounds of wintry weather moved through the area Thursday and Friday, prompting school closings and causing a number of weather-related crashes.
Frigid temperatures over the weekend didn’t give many areas an opportunity to thaw out.
In Rutherford County, many backroads were still considered dangerous.
The Transportation Department surveyed many of the roads taken by school buses and decided to err on the side of caution.
