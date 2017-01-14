Maury County School Employees Face Another Payroll Problem

COLUMBIA, Tenn. - Another payroll issue has caused concern for hundreds of Maury County School District employees.

"It really peaked, we thought, when payroll was messed up for several pay checks that came out," high school teacher, David Huebner said.

That was several weeks ago. However, Thursday night some employees were notified by their policy providers that supplemental premiums have not been paid in months.

"Even though deductions were made through the end of the year for supplemental life insurance, cancer, disability, or 403B, that all that money has not been deposited with those policy companies," explained Huebner.

Huebner is also the union rep. for the area. "One person had their life insurance policy discontinued," he said.

Many employees, in fear of retaliation, do not want to speak publicly about the issue. However, their spouses do. "You're killing the morale of the teachers. My wife didn't even want to go to work today, but she is there for the students," said one man.

To protect his wife, he asked NewsChannel 5 not to use his name but did describe how she found out something wasn't right despite the fact deductions were made from her paycheck.

"She checked her retirement fund and it was minus more than 500 something dollars that was supposed to be in there," he said.

One employee, who called American Fidelity which oversees their supplemental benefits, said the company has not received premium payments from Maury County for three months.

"Where's the money. That's what everyone is wondering. Where is the money since October," he asked.

NewsChannel 5 contacted the district's central office and were told the group health insurance has always been paid in a timely manner. When we asked about the supplemental benefits our calls and emails were not returned as of Friday evening.

One employee said, however, the administration office knows there's an issue and is working to fix the problem.