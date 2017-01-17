Mayor Talks On The Phone To Trump In Impromptu Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Mayor Megan Barry had an impromptu phone conversation with President-Elect Donald Trump.

On Monday, Trump called Ambassador Andrew Young, who passed off the phone to Mayor Barry.

Young is a U.N. ambassador, Atlanta mayor and aide to Martin Luther King Jr., who was set to speak at a sponsored event in Nashville.

He and Barry were in the middle of an interview with the Tennessean when Trump's call came through.

Barry released the following statement detailing her conversation with him:

“Earlier this afternoon, I had the opportunity to speak with President-elect Trump, who had called to speak with Ambassador Andrew Young in the midst of our joint interview. During the brief conversation, I told President-elect Trump that we are hopeful in Nashville about having access to part of the $1 trillion infrastructure investment package President-elect Trump discussed on the campaign trail. He appreciated that and said that he would not forget us here in Nashville.

“As I’ve said since President-elect Trump was elected, one way that we can unite after the divisive election is behind an idea that both Secretary Clinton and President-elect Trump supported – investing in our transportation infrastructure. It is an idea that would make America more economically competitive, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for residents all across the country.

“I appreciated Ambassador Young giving me the opportunity to speak with President-elect Trump, and I intend to continue having an open dialogue with the Trump administration so that I may advocate for federal policies and programs that will keep Nashville moving forward.”