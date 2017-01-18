MBA Students To Attend Inauguration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Several students from Nashville's Montgomery Bell Academy were set to attend the upcoming Presidential inauguration.

They'll be among the hundreds of thousands in the nation's capital for the historic event.

For many, it's been a long-awaited trip that they didn't think would end with Donald Trump when the process started more than a year ago.

"We had no idea who any of the nominees were going to be. I was in England, actually, on an exchange and some of my teachers there were asking me about the election. They said 'do you think Trump will actually even be a nominee' and I said 'no way, that's not even going to happen,' and here we are. It's his inauguration," said Peter Taylor.

While in D.C. students will also take part in visiting several featured museums including the Smithsonian and Holocaust Memorial Museum.