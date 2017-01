MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. - According to McMinnville police, an amputee was beaten nearly to death with a device meant to keep him alive during a violent home invasion.

Michael Jones has been recovering at home after police said an intruder broke into his home early Thursday morning and hit him over the head several times with his own oxygen tank.



Police said 29-year-old Chase Whitney White was responsible for the beating, a man who had lived with Jones for about a month, nearly 2 years ago.



Police said White was simply looking to rob the man for money or possibly drugs before beating Jones until he was knocked out.

"I bled all over in there," Jones told NewsChannel 5 in an exclusive interview. "I probably lost a couple pints of blood."



White faces aggravated assault and especially aggravated robbery charges, among others.



The district attorney was also considering attempted murder charges against him.