Memorabilia On Display At Patsy Cline Museum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Patsy Cline Museum in Nashville is ready to accept visitors for an inside look of a Country Music legend who was gone too soon.

Located above the Johnny Cash Museum, the Patsy Cline Museum had it's grand opening scheduled for Friday, April 7 at 11 a.m.

On Thursday, News Channel 5 was given a first look at the museum, which features music memorabilia from Cline's career, dresses designed and worn by Cline, as well as items that defined her everyday life, like a recreation of her living room and dining room with all of the original items, including a refrigerator from the 50s that still runs to this day.

Cline's daughter, Julie Fudge, was a large part of putting the museum together by compiling personal items that belonged to her mother and bringing them to the museum for display.

Fudge said she hopes the people of Nashville and those visiting will be able to get an inside look at the Country Music legend and see beyond her career.

The museum will be open every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information about the museum and details on tickets, you can visit the museum's website.