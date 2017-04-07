Merle Haggard Honord In Tribute Concert

5:46 PM, Apr 6, 2017
7:01 AM, Apr 7, 2017

Fans lined up outside Bridgestone Arena for an all-star tribute to the late Merle Haggard called "Sing Me Back Home: The music of Merle Haggard.

Kacey Musgraves

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE,T enn. - Fans lined up outside Bridgestone Arena for an all-star tribute to the late Merle Haggard called "Sing Me Back Home: The music of Merle Haggard.

The arena will be rocking for a sold out, star-studded celebration of the country legend's musical career.

Willie Nelson, Keith Richards, Loretta Lynn and Miranda Lambert are just a few of the more than two dozen acts scheduled to play.

The red carpet begins at 5:30 p.m. and the show is set to kick off at 7 p.m.

What the stars take to the red carpet below: 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top