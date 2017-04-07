Merle Haggard Honord In Tribute Concert

NASHVILLE,T enn. - Fans lined up outside Bridgestone Arena for an all-star tribute to the late Merle Haggard called "Sing Me Back Home: The music of Merle Haggard.

The arena will be rocking for a sold out, star-studded celebration of the country legend's musical career.

Willie Nelson, Keith Richards, Loretta Lynn and Miranda Lambert are just a few of the more than two dozen acts scheduled to play.

The red carpet begins at 5:30 p.m. and the show is set to kick off at 7 p.m.

