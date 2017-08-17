Metro Police Domestic Violence Protocol Brings Change

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Police have teamed up with the YWCA to keep domestic violence victims alive, by keeping them out of potentially deadly situations.

Home is a place many look forward to at the end of their days. But sometimes, it can be one of the most dangerous places to be, and people like Tracy DeTomasi have made sure those homes, don't become the next crime scenes.

"A lot of domestic violence victims don't come forward because they're scared. If you go to police I'll kill your animal I'll kill your children," said Tracy DeTomasi, YWCA, Domestic Violence Vice President.

That's why metro police and the YWCA have teamed up to break the silence, and started to use the lethality assessment protocol on domestic violence calls.

"The research has shown if someone screens in highly lethal, and they get help right at the scene, there's going to be a decrease in homicide," said DeTomasi.

Officers go through an 11 question screening, asking if the person has ever threatened to kill the victim, or if the person has access to a gun.

After making the assessment, the officer makes a call to the crisis hotline allowing the victim to get help.

Though the uptick in calls have nearly doubled, advocates said the extra work is all worth it, if it means saving lives.

"It's a lot of work for us, but it definitely means that there are more people that understand that there's more help out there if they choose to leave," said DeTomasi.

In the past, officers would only hand out a domestric violence help card, and let the person make their own decision. Since the change, crisis calls have gone up by 82 percent.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, or know someone who is, you can contact the 24 hour crisis hotline at 615- 242-1199.