Metro Police Investigate Suspicious Package

8:14 AM, Jan 23, 2017
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Authorities have responded to a report of a suspicious package near Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville.

The incident was reported Monday morning near a U.S. Post Office on Fesslers Lane.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police dispatch said officers have been called to the scene.

It’s unknown if the street has been blocked. No additional information was available.  

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top