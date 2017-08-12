Metro Police Search For Fatal Hit-&-Run Driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A woman was killed after being hit by a car in North Nashville, and the driver did not stop.

Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department were called to West Trinity Lane near Brick Church Pike around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers said the woman, identified as 58-year-old Sherry A. Cameron, was hit by a yellow SUV with a black top and black rims. They added it was possibly a Range Rover and may have front-end damage.

Police said Cameron was not in a crosswalk when she was hit. She later died at Skyline Medical Center.

A surveillance camera captured images of the vehicle. Anyone with information has been asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME (615-742-7463).