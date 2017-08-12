Metro Police Search For Fatal Hit-&-Run Driver

8:31 AM, Aug 12, 2017
3:31 PM, Aug 12, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A woman was killed after being hit by a car in North Nashville, and the driver did not stop. 

Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department were called to West Trinity Lane near Brick Church Pike around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. 

Officers said the woman, identified as 58-year-old Sherry A. Cameron, was hit by a yellow SUV with a black top and black rims. They added it was possibly a Range Rover and may have front-end damage.

Police said Cameron was not in a crosswalk when she was hit. She later died at Skyline Medical Center.

A surveillance camera captured images of the vehicle. Anyone with information has been asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME (615-742-7463).

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top