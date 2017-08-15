Middle Tennessee Man Witnesses Attack In Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Bradley Dick, of middle Tennessee, was just 10 feet away from the vehicle that barreled through a crowd of protesters Saturday, killing a 32-year-old woman. At the time he was broadcasting live on his Facebook page. Before the attack happened Bradley said he was there to simply observe.

"We didn't expect the cataclysmic event to happen. We expected to see arguments, maybe fist fights, pure fascination is the reason I went," Dick said.



For about nine minutes, Dick recorded the counter protestors as the group walked down the street. He admits, however, he was not there to be affiliated with any group.

About 2:30 minutes into his video, Dick captures the moment a vehicle drove through the crowd. He was just feet away from the impact that killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injured 19 others.

Bradley, who currently works in Culpeper, VA which about an hour away from Charlottesville, has lived in the middle Tennessee area for several years.

After witnessing this weekend's events in Charlottesville he wants to encourage folks on both sides to not jump to conclusions. While he believes everyone should have the right to voice their beliefs, what happened on Saturday was nothing short of a terrorist attack.

"Wow, this is real life, this is happening, oh wow. It was pure surprise, pure surprise that someone would take a car down that road and run over 40 people. I was just in amazement that that was taking place," said Dick.