Missing Cheatham County Teen Could Be In Bellevue

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. - A teenager from Cheatham County, who’s been missing since December, could be in Bellevue.

Officials with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office said 17-year-old Gracie Dill has been missing since December 29.

Dill could be in the Bellevue area.

No additional details were provided.

Anyone with information was asked to call Cheatham Dispatch at 615-792-2098.