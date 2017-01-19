Missouri Family Searching For Missing Service Dog

Cloudy
HI: 61°
LO: 59°
HI: 67°
LO: 56°
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A Missouri family is desperately searching for their service dog after he went missing in the Murfreesboro area.
The family had been visiting the area when their dog Ziggy, a 4-year-old Boxer, was spooked by a loud bang.
They had gotten him less than a month ago from California for their 16-year-old son, Ethan, who suffers from severe panic attacks from time to time.
The family had been saving for Ziggy for more than a year. Since getting the dog, Ethan has not suffered as many panic attacks.
A few days ago, Ziggy got scared in an area near Allen Avenue and has not been seen since. The family has returned to Missouri but are still searching for him.
Jonquil Newland will have more on this story on NewsChannel 5.
Inauguration Day begins early for the Trump and Pence families as they attend a morning worship service near the White House.
A man was taken to an area hospital after he was shot twice as he was pulling up to a home in Antioch. His family was also in the car at the time.
The search for a gunman got underway overnight after one man was shot in Nashville.
The cost of upgrading to a lifetime handgun carry permit in Tennessee is dropping by $300.
A small hotel was buried by an avalanche in the mountains of central Italy on Wednesday night, killing an unspecified number of people.
A woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Antioch.
Officers with the White House Police Department arrested a man they said was threatening them with a knife.
Metro Nashville Police officers have responded to a shooting that killed one person.
Officials with the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office have asked for the public's help in finding a pursuit suspect.