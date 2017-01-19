Missouri Family Searching For Missing Service Dog

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A Missouri family is desperately searching for their service dog after he went missing in the Murfreesboro area.

The family had been visiting the area when their dog Ziggy, a 4-year-old Boxer, was spooked by a loud bang.

They had gotten him less than a month ago from California for their 16-year-old son, Ethan, who suffers from severe panic attacks from time to time.

The family had been saving for Ziggy for more than a year. Since getting the dog, Ethan has not suffered as many panic attacks.

A few days ago, Ziggy got scared in an area near Allen Avenue and has not been seen since. The family has returned to Missouri but are still searching for him.

