MNPD Officer Recognized During Preds Game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One month after Metro Police officer Terrance McBride was shot while on duty, the three-year veteran was recognized for his service during Thursday night’s Nashville Predators game at Bridgestone Arena.

"Just thankful that they allowed me this opportunity," McBride said.



Before the game, he welcomed players onto the ice for their warm-ups and he received a customized Predators team jersey.



On Dec. 13, McBride and another officer responded to a tip that a suspect with active warrants was holed up at the Cumberland Inn on West Trinity Lane. The tip indicated there was possible drug activity in the room and a robbery being planned.

While searching the room, a suspect who was hiding behind a door shot McBride in his left shoulder.

“I don't think any officer wants to be shot but you do know, it's one of those things that can possibly happen. I'm just happy that I'm able to stand here in front of you guys today,” he smiled.



Throughout his recovery, McBride has received thousands of thank you cards and gifts from people throughout Nashville and the country.



“I actually had a bakery from Michigan send me some donuts and cookies the other day. I'm just really grateful once again. Considering the circumstances; I’m healing pretty well, moving around, pretty mobile as you can see,” he said.



The last time McBride attended a Predators game, he was working but this time was different. During the first period, he was recognized as part of the Remington Heroes Salute announcement.





He typically shies away from the spotlight but this time there was no way around it.



He said he’s eager to return to work.



“If I could, I would go back tomorrow. I really do enjoy what I do. Every night going out there, it’s just one of these jobs. You can’t do this job and not love it,” he said.



McBride is counting down the days when he can work his normal schedule again until then he said he’ll continue to keep opening his thank you cards.