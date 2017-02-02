MNPS School Bus Involved In Crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police have responded to a school bus crash in Nashville.

Officials said the Two Rivers Middle School bus had 20 students on board when it crashed, but none were injured.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. Thursday. at Dennywood Drive and Maplecrest Drive.

Metro Nashville Police officers believed the bus was crossing the intersection when the vehicle hit it on the left side of the bus.

The driver was "shaken up" but not injured.

The bus was evacuated as a precaution since the other vehicle was smoking.

A second bus picked up the students to take them home.