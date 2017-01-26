Mom Arrested After Neighbor Finds Child Outside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Nashville mother was arrested after her young child was allegedly left wandering in the cold.

According to an affidavit from Metro Nashville Police, a neighbor called police to report a 5-year-old girl who came knocking on her door in the middle of the night.

The child was reportedly scared, had no jacket and was cold.

The girl told the neighbor where she lived, but when they went to knock on the door no one answered.

Police arrived and knocked on the door for 15 minutes until a woman finally answered. She had slurred speech, watery eyes and was extremely intoxicated, the report said.

She had allegedly come home from drinking and the child was with her.

The mother went into the apartment, locked the doors and went to bed – leaving the child in the car. At that point, the child went to the neighbors.

The mother was charged with child neglect.