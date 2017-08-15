More Guns Found At Nashville Airport Checkpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Guns have been found at the security checkpoint at Nashville International Airport for four consecutive days.

BNA officials said a firearm was discovered each day between August 10-13:

Thursday, August 10 - unloaded Gecado .25 caliber handgun

Friday, August 11 - loaded Diamondback .380 caliber handgun

Saturday, August 12 - unloaded Glock .40 caliber handgun

Sunday, August 13 - loaded North American Arms .22 caliber handgun

In each case, Transportation Security Administration officers alerted police, who confiscated the bag and escorted the person out of the area.

Guns are allowed in checked baggage, but are prohibited in carry-on bags. Read more here.

TSA is reminding passengers that it’s important to search their bags for any potentially dangerous weapons or prohibited items before leaving for the airport.

“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” said Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson. “Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.”

TSA officers have discovered 53 firearms so far this year. A total of 80 were found in 2016.