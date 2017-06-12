More Than 20K Passengers To Fly Out Of Nashville Airport

6:08 AM, Jun 12, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville International Airport is expecting to see a high travel volume over the next two days, as both CMA Fest and Bonnaroo wrapped Sunday.

The Nashville Predators weren’t the only thing bringing thousands to Middle Tennessee this weekend: tons of music fans spent the past several days listening to some of their favorite artists. 

Some 24,000 people are expected to fly out of Nashville on Monday, with another 21,000 departing Tuesday.

Airport officials said a typical day at BNA is 18,000 departing passengers.

Check your flight status here. BNA officials also recommended the following travel tips:

  • Pack smart by knowing what to pack before you depart. Visit tsa.gov for tips.
  • All passengers are encouraged to arrive inside the terminal at least two hours before their scheduled flight.
  • Be sure to check your boarding pass before entering the security check point to see if you’ve been selected to participate in TSA Pre✓™ for that particular flight.
  • Mobile boarding passes are accepted at BNA. Passengers can use their smartphones and mobile devices to show their boarding passes and for check-in.  For more information, contact your airline carrier. 

