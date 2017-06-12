More Than 20K Passengers To Fly Out Of Nashville Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville International Airport is expecting to see a high travel volume over the next two days, as both CMA Fest and Bonnaroo wrapped Sunday.

The Nashville Predators weren’t the only thing bringing thousands to Middle Tennessee this weekend: tons of music fans spent the past several days listening to some of their favorite artists.

Some 24,000 people are expected to fly out of Nashville on Monday, with another 21,000 departing Tuesday.

Airport officials said a typical day at BNA is 18,000 departing passengers.

Check your flight status here. BNA officials also recommended the following travel tips: