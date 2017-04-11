More Than 40lbs Of Marijuana Found In Traffic Stop

LEBANON, Tenn. - Officers found more than 40 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Lebanon.

On Tuesday around 11 a.m., Officer Josh Brownlee stopped a silver Honda Accord for a traffic violation on Interstate 40, just west of Highway 109.

With the help of K-9 Officer Cody Bryan and his partner, K-9 Rush, the narcotics were found in the vehicle.

Officers search the car and found more than 40 pounds of Marijuana, stored in trash bags, inside the vehicle.

The driver Eugenio Alatorre, 19-year-old Kentucky native, and his passenger, Omar Alatorre, 26, who is also from Kentucky, were arrested, charged and taken to the Wilson County Jail.