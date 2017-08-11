Mother, Child Displaced After Nashville Apartment Fire

7:28 AM, Aug 11, 2017
8:04 AM, Aug 11, 2017

A single mother and her child have been displaced after fire broke out at their south Nashville apartment complex. Crews were called to the Highland Apartments on Nolensville Pike just before 1 a.m. Friday.

The Fire Chief said a board in the phone box at the apartment complex sparked the electrical fire.

The blaze may have started after a utility truck hit phone lines in the area Thursday. 

One unit was badly damaged, displacing a mother and child. Officials said they believe the apartment complex will be helping them with a place to stay. 

No one was hurt in the fire.

