Mother, Child Displaced After Nashville Apartment Fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A single mother and her child have been displaced after fire broke out at their south Nashville apartment complex.
Crews were called to the Highland Apartments on Nolensville Pike just before 1 a.m. Friday.
The Fire Chief said a board in the phone box at the apartment complex sparked the electrical fire.
The blaze may have started after a utility truck hit phone lines in the area Thursday.
One unit was badly damaged, displacing a mother and child. Officials said they believe the apartment complex will be helping them with a place to stay.
No one was hurt in the fire.