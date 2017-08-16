Mother Claims Daughter Sent Home Over Hair Color

A DeKalb County mother claimed her daughter was asked to leave on the second day of school because of her hair color.

Sara Fultz said she had to leave work early last week to pick up her teenage daughter from the DeKalb County High School.

The teen’s hair was red, but Fultz said it was not extreme. She claimed she had a similar tint the year before but was never questioned.

"The principal said it was against dress code and it was a distraction," said Fultz.

The dress policy stated "no extreme, unusual, or unnatural hair coloring or tints. Hairstyles are to be moderate with no startling and/or extreme styles."

Fultz shared pictures with NewsChannel 5 of her daughter's red hair. She did not consider the color to violate school rules.

"It did have a very robust red, but it wasn't overpowering like a mechanic fire engine red or anything out of the norm. It's not like it was neon pink or purple," Fultz added.

The policy also said in bold that the principal would be the final judge on issues of dress based on school board policies.

Fulz's daughter did change her hair color the day she was asked to leave in order to return back to school.

"Things need to be laid out in black and white especially when it comes to students. It's ripping them of their individuality," she said.

NewsChannel 5 has left messages with the school principal but have not heard back.