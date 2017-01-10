Mother Pleads Guilty In Self-Abortion Case

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - The criminal case against a mid-state woman accused of trying to self-abort her baby closed after she pleaded guilty to the crime.

Anna Yocca was originally charged with attempted first degree murder for trying to terminate her 24-week pregnancy with a coat hanger.

Prosecutors initially indicted Yocca for trying to terminate the pregnancy at home. The infant was later delivered by C-section and suffered injuries in the process.

She pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of attempted procurement of a miscarriage.

She was released from jail, and all court costs were waived.

Yocca ended up serving more than a year in the Rutherford county jail.

