Mt. Juliet Police Investigate Hotel Robbery

MT. JULIET, Tenn. - Officers have been called to the scene of a hotel robbery in Mt. Juliet.
The incident was reported shortly after 5 a.m. Monday at a Quality Inn on Herschel Drive.
Officials with Mt. Juliet Police said two suspects entered the business and displayed a knife.
They were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money from the cash box.
This was the fourth hotel robbery in the Nashville area since Saturday.
Detectives were still on the scene. No additional details were known.
