Mt. Juliet Police Search For Runaway 16-Year-Old

5:07 PM, Jan 26, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MT. JULIET, Tenn. - Detectives with the Mt. Juliet Police Department have asked for the public's help in their search for a missing 16-year-old runaway.

Detectives have been actively searching for a teen that ran away from a home in Mt. Juliet. On Monday.

According to police officials, 16-year-old Kishon Wiley was reported missing Monday.

She was described as being thin, and standing about 5’ tall, with brown eyes and long black hair. She is believed to be in the Nashville area.

Anyone with information regarding the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550.

