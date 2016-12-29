Mt. Juliet Police Locate Teen Runaway

10:11 PM, Dec 28, 2016
4:32 PM, Dec 29, 2016
MT. JULIET, Tenn. - Mt. Juliet Police Detectives have confirmed a missing teen that ran away from his mom at the Providence Marketplace mall has been found.

Officers said 17-year-old Luke Vogel ran away from his mom while they were shopping.

She searched for him for about 35 minutes, then called police for help, but they didn't immediately find him.

On Thursday, authorities said a citizen's tip and good investigative work tracked Luke to Sumner County where he was located.

