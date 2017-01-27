Murfreesboro Walmart Reopened After Bomb Threat

8:41 PM, Jan 26, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A Walmart in Murfreesboro was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat.

On Thursday night around 5:10 the store got a call, claiming a bomb there was inside.

The building was evacuated and officers as well as troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol searched the store.

Yet, none of them found anything suspicious, and the store was reopened.

 

 

