Murfreesboro Walmart Reopened After Bomb Threat

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A Walmart in Murfreesboro was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat.
On Thursday night around 5:10 the store got a call, claiming a bomb there was inside.
The building was evacuated and officers as well as troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol searched the store.
Yet, none of them found anything suspicious, and the store was reopened.
Walmart Supercenter on S. Rutherford Blvd in Murfreesboro still closed after bomb threat in shopping area. Employees walking around @NC5 pic.twitter.com/a2zIvGCWkd— Brandon Marshall (@NC5_BMarshall) January 27, 2017
