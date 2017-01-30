Nashville Airport Announces Flights To Calgary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Nashville International Airport have announced new flights with nonstop service to Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

According to a release, WestJet will begin twice weekly, nonstop service to Calgary beginning May 4, 2017. Tickets have already gone on sale.

“Today’s announcement marks BNA’s first nonstop flight to Calgary and our second nonstop Canadian destination,” said Rob Wigington, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority. “WestJet started BNA–Toronto service less than a year ago, and we’re excited they’ve decided to bring even more international service to Nashville.”

Calgary is Canada’s fifth largest city and home to the Calgary Stampede.