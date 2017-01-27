Nashville Artists Celebrate GRAMMY Award Nominations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Artists from the Nashville Chapter of the Recording Academy gathered to celebrate their nominations for the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Thursday, just two and a half weeks before the show airs on CBS.

Nashville artists received dozens of nominations in categories spanning Country Music, Bluegrass, Christian Contemporary, Gospel, Blues, and R & B.

“It’s voted on by your peers, it’s the people that fight for music and play music and judge music for a living, and so to even be nominated is truly an honor," Kelsea Ballerini, a first time GRAMMY nominee in the Best New Artist category, said.

Some of the big names up for awards in the Nashville chapter include Sturgill Simpson who is up for Album of the Year for his album "A Sailor's Guide to Earth", as well as Lori McKenna and Maren Morris who each received four GRAMMY nominations.

“I feel like I got here 4 years ago right at the right time and just sort of got swept up in how talented everyone is here and how kind they are," Morris said. "To be a reflection of my community at the GRAMMYs and representing Country Music and the new Country Music, I feel like it’s a huge honor.”

The GRAMMY Awards are set to take place on February 12th in Los Angeles, and they are scheduled to be aired on CBS.