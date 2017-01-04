Nashville Assault Suspect Surrenders To Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man surrendered to police after being charged for allegedly attacking and ultimately killing a 57-year-old man.

Nathaniel Lee Wright, 34, surrendered to Metro Nashville Police officers Wednesday.

A grand jury indictment charged him with aggravated assault in the death of Dewayne King on July 26 outside King’s Joseph Avenue apartment.

According to police Wright and 22-year-old Haven Pierce attacked King when he got out of his car at his apartment.

He was transported to Skyline Medical Center with contusions to his face and head. While at Skyline, King was diagnosed with a spinal injury and underwent surgery. He suffered a heart attack and died on August 8.

After a review of autopsy findings, the Medical Examiner determined King’s death to be a homicide due to the related injuries he received during the assault.

Wright’s bond on the aggravated assault resulting in death charge is set at $100,000.

Pierce was still being sought by police.