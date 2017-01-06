Nashville Children And Teen Homicide Rate Decreases

It's the most homicides Nashville has seen in more than a decade. 84 people were killed in Music City in 2016, compared to 79 criminal homicides in 2015.

It's an unfortunate trend that seems to be sweeping many major cities in the country. The number of homicides on the rise, and families left to deal with the loss of their loved one.

12 of last year's 84 homicide victims were teenagers or younger. That number is down, and that's something the city is happy about. Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson is crediting the decrease to the Youth Violence Reduction Initiative, led by Mayor Megan Barry, and the work that followed.

Though the number of youth homicides are down, some could argue it's not low enough.

Like Courtney Hambrick, a heartbroken mother who talked with NewsChannel 5 over the holidays after losing her son Ricky Hambrick, 16.

A bright 11th grader at Whites Creek High School gunned down and left to bleed out in a driveway.

Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson statement reading in part:

"I am greatly concerned about the seemingly nonchalant use of firearms against victims, many of whom we believe are in some way acquainted with the shooters."

60% of the homicides in 2016 were African Americans, and 71% of the suspects arrested for homicide were African Americans.

That's a trend metro police is hoping to break.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -