Nashville Company Offers To Pay For Employees' Commute To Work

7:33 PM, Jan 13, 2017
9:10 PM, Jan 13, 2017

WTVF
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The company Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group on Music Row will be expanding, but to do so they've promised to pay Uber and Lyft fees for employees' commute to and from work.

The company pleaded their expansion case in front of a Metro Zoning board.

Currently, property owners wanting to add square footage to a building must also add parking, which can be rare on Music Row.

Therefore, company officials got creative in their solution.

They said that to their knowledge this was the first time an alternative parking plan of this nature has been pitched to a Metro Board.

