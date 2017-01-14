Nashville Company Offers To Pay For Employees' Commute To Work

Light fog
HI: 56°
LO: 49°
HI: 53°
LO: 44°
HI: 69°
LO: 46°
Another local musician has joined the list of people who will be performing at President-elect Donald Trump' inauguration.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The company Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group on Music Row will be expanding, but to do so they've promised to pay Uber and Lyft fees for employees' commute to and from work.
The company pleaded their expansion case in front of a Metro Zoning board.
Currently, property owners wanting to add square footage to a building must also add parking, which can be rare on Music Row.
Therefore, company officials got creative in their solution.
They said that to their knowledge this was the first time an alternative parking plan of this nature has been pitched to a Metro Board.
President-elect Trump's stance on executive orders could change the course of the Tennessee Walking Horse -- a large, but controversial…
Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Deprtment have arrested an alleged bank robber.
A Metro Nashville Police officer suffered minor injuries in a crash in North Nashville.
Another lawsuit has been filed in the bullying incident of Rutherford County elementary students that prompted an internal review of several…
Major Derrell Cagle has been fired from his position as Facility Administrator of the Rutherford County Detention Center.
A former fire department treasurer has been arrested on theft charges, and accused of stealing from his department in Cheatham County.
A 26-year-old Middle Tennessee hunter's kill came one step closer to being the world's largest deer rack after its final measurement.
Another local musician has joined the list of people who will be performing at President-elect Donald Trump' inauguration.
Two teens have been arrested in Franklin County and charged with conspiracy to commit an act of terrorism and harassment.