Nashville Family Asks for Help Following Fatal Crash

A single vehicle crash on Old Hickory Blvd. in West Nashville has claimed the life of the woman behind the wheel. Mary Clay Kenner was driving a white, used pickup truck on Sunday morning, when she crossed three lanes of traffic and crashed into a tree.

"We don't know what led up to the crash, but the impact severed her spinal cord and gave her massive head injuries," said Michael Kenner, Mary Clay's younger brother.

Kenner said the impact looked minor at first, but the airbags in Mary Clay's vehicle did not deploy.

"She lost her pulse at the scene," Kenner said. "Paramedics were able to revive her."

Mary Clay was also not wearing a seatbelt.

"Even the smallest impact can be traumatic," Kenner said.. "One of the lessons everyone can take away from this is that you have to wear a seatbelt."

On Tuesday, Mary Clay was taken off of life support.

Her family and friends remembered her as a tough but kind outdoor enthusiast. They said her best friend was her son Solon, who celebrated his 11th birthday one day after the crash.

Mary Clay's friends and family are collecting donations to help cover her medical costs; she had not had health insurance since BlueCross BlueShield pulled out of the Nashville marketplace in September.

"She is always looking out for others and putting others first," said Jessica Randolph, a friend who launched the GoFundMe account. "This will help her husband pay for bills and send Solon to college."

Kenner also said his sister's organs will donated to people suffering from terminal illnesses.

"She'll be saving lives even in her death," Kenner said. "It makes me feel proud. I've always been proud of my sister and I loved her very much."