Nashville Goes RED for Women

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville turned red in support of St. Thomas Heart and the American Heart Association.

Feb. 3 is Nashville Go Red For Women Day similar to National Wear Red Day.

The movement helps raise awareness of the threat of heart disease in women.

More than 30 Middle Tennessee buildings will turn red.

Some of the most iconic ones are listed below:

Tennessee State Capitol

Parthenon

AT&T Building (Batman Building)

Bridgestone Arena

Frist Center for the Visual Arts

Heart disease has been called the Silent Killer because it often has no noticeable symptoms. It's more deadly than all forms of cancer combined and past research has revealed that heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women.

However, for Jessica Biggs from Smith County, her case didn't fit the trend. The 33-year-old has had four heart attacks since June and didn't have hardly any risk factors.

Jessica suffers from what is called Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection (SCADS) and is one of only a thousand documented cases in the world. The disease is being treated with medication and lifestyle changes.

It's why she said days like "Go Red For Women" never caught her attention.

For more information, visit heart.org.