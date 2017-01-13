Double Homicide Suspect Due In Court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A double homicide suspect accused in several other Nashville shootings is expected to appear in court.

Michael Woods and his attorneys go before a judge Friday to ask for a bond reduction.

He was arrested back in December after a week and a half on the run and held on a $650,000 bond. But that could change if he gets his way.

Woods has been charged in a double homicide and is suspected in several more shootings.

Detectives said he and Steven Robinson are charged with shooting three people outside a home on Saint Louis Street in November. Two of them were killed.

Both of them were also under investigation for another murder outside the same house in October. They’re also implicated in another shooting that injured a man three days before.

Woods was also charged with shooting three more people back in August, including a construction worker.