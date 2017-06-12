Nashville Jury To Hear Case Of Trucker Charged With Killing 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Jury selection began Monday in Davidson County for the trial of a truck driver charged in a crash that killed six people.

Chattanooga Police said Benjamin Brewer was high on meth when his truck slammed into stalled traffic on Interstate 75 in Ooltewah, killing six people.

Sixteen Davidson County residents will be selected Monday to hear the case that garnered national attention two years ago.

The trial was scheduled to begin next Monday in Hamilton County.

The jury will be driven to Chattanooga this weekend where they'll be sequestered throughout the entire trial.

