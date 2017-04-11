Nashville Kidnapping, Rape Suspect Appears In Court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A preliminary hearing was held for the man accused of robbing, raping, and kidnapping a 25-year-old Nashville woman.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said 31-year-old Jason Williams is accused of breaking into an apartment in the Belmont area on March 27.

His alleged victim took the stand Tuesday morning and described the attack in front of a judge, attorneys, and Williams himself.

She testified she awoke to Williams standing over her bed and ordering her to take off her clothes.

Williams asks that he does not need to be in the courtroom for his preliminary hearing. Judge denies. His victim is here. @NC5 — Sarah McCarthy (@NC5_SMcCarthy) April 11, 2017

When she refused, her alleged attacker repeatedly raped her and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

He also allegedly choked her, cut her neck with a blade, and forced her to go to an ATM to take out cash for him.