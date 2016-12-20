Nashville Police Search For Missing Man

Clear
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police Detectives have asked for the public's help in finding a man who hasn't been seen for at least two weeks.
Officials said 27-year-old Charles Pitts Jr. was last seen Dec. 5 at his home on Paige Circle. His father reported him missing on Dec. 9.
Pitts quit his job prior to his disappearance and was reported to struggle with depression.
His last phone activity was on Dec. 7 with his bank card last being used on Dec 8.
Pitts was last seen driving his 2016 silver Dodge Charger bearing Tennessee tag 8D33L2. He was described as 5’6” tall, and weighs 145 pounds.
Anyone with information on where he may be was asked to call Detective Curtis Hafley at 615-862-7329.
Officials said a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg by his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend.
Traffic on Interstate 24 in Robertson County was backed up as crews worked to put out a fire that was burning through hay bales.
Police in Franklin said they're investigating a violent carjacking that happened overnight.
Crews responded to a fire in Hendersonville near Rockland Road.
Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump was reportedly harassed onboard a flight, causing the removal of two men.
Three separate armed carjackings took place in the overnight hours, but police said they were not related.
A federal research team said there's low risk of mudslides and landslides following deadly East Tennessee wildfires.
A house fire shut down a road in Oak Hill.
A fire on the property of General Motors in Spring Hill destroyed a storage barn.