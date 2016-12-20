Nashville Police Search For Missing Man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police Detectives have asked for the public's help in finding a man who hasn't been seen for at least two weeks.

Officials said 27-year-old Charles Pitts Jr. was last seen Dec. 5 at his home on Paige Circle. His father reported him missing on Dec. 9.

Pitts quit his job prior to his disappearance and was reported to struggle with depression.

His last phone activity was on Dec. 7 with his bank card last being used on Dec 8.

Pitts was last seen driving his 2016 silver Dodge Charger bearing Tennessee tag 8D33L2. He was described as 5’6” tall, and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on where he may be was asked to call Detective Curtis Hafley at 615-862-7329.