Nashville Reacts To Trump's Immigration Reform, Border Wall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A local immigrant organization rallied against President Donald Trump's executive orders concerning border control and undocumented immigrants in the U.S.

Co-director for Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition, Stephanie Teatro, works with undocumented immigrants. She said for years, they've lived in fear of being deported and many are hoping it does not become a reality.

"We've been getting ready since the Election Day to respond to a moment like this but even though we were expecting it, as Americans it's really painful to watch," Teatro said.

Oyuki Barajas came to the U.S. 16 years ago. Barajas, who is a single mother of three kids, is an illegal immigrant. She first worked at a restaurant and currently supports her family by working as a housekeeper.

"Right now, with all these things going on I'm scared. Honestly, I do not know what will happen with my kids if I got deported," Barajas said.

If Barajas gets sent back to Mexico, she has already signed papers to allow her kids to stay with family in the states in order for them not to be put into the foster care system.

"We have to be strong and do our best and get everybody together. You know, we can make the difference but we have to act," she said.

Hours after President Trump signed executive orders to secure the U.S. borders and send undocumented immigrants back home, immigrants and anti-Trump locals stood outside the Historic Metro Courthouse Wednesday night to express their dismay with the executive orders by holding a rally.

Those that took part in the rally said they were the voice for undocumented immigrants like Oyuki.

NewsChannel 5 asked Mayor Barry to responded to the President's actions during a separate event. She said she would aim to keep Nashville a city where anyone is welcome.

“One of the things that makes Nashville a safe community is that we are warm and welcoming. We will continue to be a warm and welcoming place," said Barry. "I think it is important for us to make sure that our new American population feels safe and warm and welcome here, and that will be something that we will continue to do. I can’t impact border policy, but I can make sure that Nashville stays a place that is warm and welcoming.”

However, not everyone agreed with her sentiment.

Congressman Black responded to Trump's executive orders shortly after they were announced with the statement below:

“I’m pleased to see President Trump leading where former President Obama would not. With these orders, he is acting to protect our national security and make good on his promises to the overwhelming majority of Tennesseans who elected him. Americans have compassion for our neighbors abroad but we know that our first responsibility is to protect our fellow citizens here at home. That is the core of President Trump’s ‘America first’ agenda, and it is an agenda that families in my district are eager to see put to work,” said Congressman Diane Black. “As the author of the Stop Dangerous Sanctuary Cities Act alongside Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA), I am particularly encouraged to see President Trump taking decisive action to hold these rogue jurisdictions accountable for playing politics with public safety. While the President’s orders are a bold first step, they should be followed up with meaningful legislation. My bill, which has the support of more than 60 House cosponsors, would withhold billions in federal grants from cities that adopt sanctuary city policies and will ensure that the spirit of President Trump’s executive orders cannot be ignored by future administrations. I hope that Congress will seize this opportunity and pass the Stop Dangerous Sanctuary Cities Act without delay.”