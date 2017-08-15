Nashville Sees Temporary Drop In Convention Bookings; Rebound Expected

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tourism leaders in Nashville say they're seeing a temporary drop in the number of big conventions scheduled right now in Music City.

The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation say a combination of high hotel room rates spurred on by low room vacancies have caused some big organizations to hold their conventions in other cities, rather than splitting up the convention-goers among several hotels in Nashville.



In roughly the last half of last year, groups held eight large conventions in Nashville -- this year during the same time, only five are scheduled.



Hotel executives say there simply isn't the room supply.

"You want to be able to leave your hotel room and walk a block or two or three blocks," said Tod Roadarmel with OMNI Nashville Hotel. "We don't have enough in the core of the city."

But 1,000 new hotel rooms are set to be available by the end of the year, something the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation says will ease the pressure on current hotels.



They say during the last half of next year, 15 conventions are scheduled to be held.