17-year-old driver speeding at 100 mph crashes, sends three 16-year-old passengers to the hospital

RITTMAN, Ohio - A car speeding at 100 miles per hour through the parking lot at an old high school in Rittman, Ohio crashed early Sunday morning and sent three 16-year-olds to the hospital.

A Rittman Police officer was checking doors at the old high school around 1 a.m. on Sunday when a silver Ford Mustang came speeding through the parking lot, and crashed into a fence, street sign and telephone pole.

The car finally stopped after sliding into a pole in the parking lot of a main street gas station, about one mile away. The whole incident lasted about one minute.

The driver of the car was a 17-year-old boy from Rittman, and the only person not taken to the hospital. His three passengers, two 16-year-old boys and one 16-year-old girl, were taken to area hospitals after the Rittman Fire Department cut the roof off of the vehicle to rescue them.

There is no word on the conditions of the passengers at this time.

The driver faces numerous charges, including speeding, reckless operation, disobeying a traffic control device, failure to control, driving in marked lanes, criminal damaging, aggravated vehicular assault and fleeing and eluding.

Officers also later found criminal damage at the high school. They discovered a port-o-potty knocked over and an open fire hydrant causing flooding at the track.