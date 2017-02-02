35 percent of voters want President Trump impeached, Public Policy Polling says

President Donald Trump hasn’t even held his job for two weeks, but a large section of voters are ready to replace him.

According to Public Policy Polling (PPP), 35 percent of voters they contacted would support an impeachment of President Trump. Only 48 percent of voters said they would oppose an impeachment.

Voters’ frustration with President Trump largely stems from his immigration ban. While the numbers are pretty evenly split (47 percent in favor to 49 percent opposed) on the ban itself, PPP says more than half of voters polled believe Trump intended the orders to be a ban on Muslims.

America’s perception of Trump’s executive order as a Muslim ban is important, as 65 percent of the country opposes a blanket ban of Muslim immigrants. Only 26 percent of people would support such a ban.

Voters also do not approve of Trump’s staff appointments — particularly that of Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon, a former editor for alt-right news site Breitbart. Only 19 percent of voters have a positive opinion of Bannon, while 40 percent have a negative view of him.

PPP also reports that voters have had a more favorable view of Obamacare since Trump took office. While the president has continually promised to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act, 46 percent of Americans now support the health bill — up from 41 percent in May 2016.

Overall, 49 percent of people disapprove of the job President Trump is doing, while 47 percent are happy with his effort.

